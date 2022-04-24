French election: Quebec Premier congratulates Macron for projected victory

Quebec’s premier congratulated Emmanuel Macron for his projected victory in the French election on social media Sunday.

On Twitter, Francois Legault highlighted the close relationship between Quebec and France and said he “looks forward to continuing the work we have begun.”

“I am proud of the relationship that Quebec has with France and the friendship that unites our nations,” he wrote.

Montreal is home to one of the largest populations of French nationals outside of France itself. Over 67,000 people in the metropolis were registered to vote in the French election.

Official results are expected to confirm incumbent President Macron’s second five-year term on Sunday night.

Au nom du gouv. du Qc, je tiens à féliciter @EmmanuelMacron pour sa réélection à titre de président de la République française. J’ai hâte de poursuivre le travail que nous avons entamé. Je suis fier de la relation que le Qc a avec la France et de l’amitié qui unit nos nations.