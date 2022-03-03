French poutinerie tells customers it's not linked to Russian president after threats

A chain of restaurants in France specializing in the Canadian delicacy, poutine, is distancing itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime after it says it has been getting threatening calls from the public since the invasion in Ukraine.

The Maison de la Poutine, which has locations in Paris and Toulouse, posted a message on its social media Thursday saying it has received "calls of insults" and threats since the Russian "dictator" whose last name sounds a lot like the made-in-Canada delicacy, but is obviously spelled differently, launched a war with Ukraine.

The mix-up appears to stem from the fact that the translation for the Russian president's last name — Putin — in French is "Poutine."

"Our dish was born in Quebec in the 1950s. And the stories to tell its origin are numerous. But one thing is certain: poutine was created by passionate cooks who wanted to bring joy and comfort to their customers," the company wrote on Twitter to set the record straight.

"The House of Poutine has worked since its first day to perpetuate these values ​​and today brings its most sincere support to the Ukrainian people who are courageously fighting for their freedom against the tyrannical Russian regime."

pic.twitter.com/WEfYpkoRRg

— La Maison de la Poutine (@MaisonPoutine) March 3, 2022

Maison de la Poutine was started by chef Erwan Caradec, who was first enamoured by the "delicious scent" and the "creamy sauce" of the famous dish while he was in the Montreal neighbourhood of Outremont.

The restaurant's tweet has been shared by more than 2,000 people as of Thursday afternoon, with 10,000 people also "liking" it on Twitter.

Some people reacted to the tweet with messages of disbelief at the apparent confusion between the leader of Russia and the Quebec comfort food.

People, please stop confusing Putin and poutine. One is a dangerous and unwholesome mix of greasy, lumpy, and congealed ingredients, the other is a delicious food.

Special shout-out to my Canadian friends and because we all need to smile in-between tears. #Poutine https://t.co/CGGcRs5EcX

Another person weighed in, writing in French, "Same energy as people who call Mac Cosmetics to complain about their computer in French that the people who threatened the restaurant."

même énergie que les gens qui appellent Mac Cosmetics pour se plaindre de leur ordinateur (cc @tavujesus ) https://t.co/y5rTEpl1j5

Another restaurant in Quebec recently said it was pulling poutine from its menu in a symbolic move to denounce the Russian regime and show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Le Roy Jucep, in Drummondville, Que., is believed to be the birthplace of the famous dish that combines french fries, cheese curds and gravy. On its Facebook page, it announced it was removing poutine to express "its profound dismay over the situation in Ukraine."

In an update, it said it was heartwarmed by the gratitude expressed by a Ukrainian who appeared on Quebec television.

"Very touching to learn that our tiny message of support has been sent from Drummondville all the way to Ukraine!" the restaurant wrote.

"If we could make someone smile there, that's already a win! We are with you from the bottom of our hearts."