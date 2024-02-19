French teenager dies after dog sled crash northwest of Montreal

A coroner will investigate the death of a 13-year-old French tourist who struck a tree during a dog sled ride northwest of Montreal, provincial police said Tuesday.

Police said they were called to a property just before noon on Monday in St-Michel-des-Saints, Que., about 130 kilometres from Montreal in the Lanaudiere region.

Sgt. Frederic Deshaies said the preliminary investigation indicated the teen was on a dog sled ride and hit a tree after the driver lost control.

Police said the boy was a French national who was in Quebec on vacation with his family.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A police spokesperson said Tuesday investigators don't think criminal negligence was a factor in the boy's death, adding that police will assist in the coroner's investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 20, 2024.