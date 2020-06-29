iHeartRadio
Fresh Express Salad recall

RECALL

Bagged salad products are the subject of a Canada-wide recall notice this morning.

Fresh Express is recalling 11 salads and salad kits because of possibility of Cyclospora parasite contamination.

The Fresh Express products have Best Before dates that range from July 8 to July 13.

More information is available at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Production Code

Best Before Date

Fresh Express

Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar

323 g

0 71279306049 8

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 08

Fresh Express

American

312 g

0 71279241036 2

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 11

Fresh Express

Chopped Kit Thai 'N' Cashews

332 g

0 71279309255 0

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 11

Fresh Express

Veggie Lover's

 

340 g

0 71279281063 6

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 11

 

Fresh Express

Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp

315 g

0 71279309330 4

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 11

Fresh Express

Iceberg Garden

680 g

0 71279104119 2

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 12

Fresh Express

Iceberg Garden

340 g

0 71279103020 2

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 12

Fresh Express

SHREDS

226 g

0 71279151014 8

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 12

Fresh Express

Green & Crisp

312 g

0 71279108131 0

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 12

Fresh Express

Chopped Kit Asian

340 g

0 71279309293 2

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 13

Fresh Express

Chopped Kit Southwest

326 g

0 71279309309 0

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 12

Fresh Express

3 Color Deli Cole Slaw

397 g

0 71279123028 2

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 14

What you should do

