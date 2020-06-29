Fresh Express Salad recall

Bagged salad products are the subject of a Canada-wide recall notice this morning.
Fresh Express is recalling 11 salads and salad kits because of possibility of Cyclospora parasite contamination.
The Fresh Express products have Best Before dates that range from July 8 to July 13.
More information is available at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.
|
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Production Code
|
Best Before Date
|
Fresh Express
|
Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar
|
323 g
|
0 71279306049 8
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 08
|
Fresh Express
|
American
|
312 g
|
0 71279241036 2
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 11
|
Fresh Express
|
Chopped Kit Thai 'N' Cashews
|
332 g
|
0 71279309255 0
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 11
|
Fresh Express
|
Veggie Lover's
|
340 g
|
0 71279281063 6
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 11
|
Fresh Express
|
Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp
|
315 g
|
0 71279309330 4
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 11
|
Fresh Express
|
Iceberg Garden
|
680 g
|
0 71279104119 2
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 12
|
Fresh Express
|
Iceberg Garden
|
340 g
|
0 71279103020 2
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 12
|
Fresh Express
|
SHREDS
|
226 g
|
0 71279151014 8
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 12
|
Fresh Express
|
Green & Crisp
|
312 g
|
0 71279108131 0
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 12
|
Fresh Express
|
Chopped Kit Asian
|
340 g
|
0 71279309293 2
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 13
|
Fresh Express
|
Chopped Kit Southwest
|
326 g
|
0 71279309309 0
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 12
|
Fresh Express
|
3 Color Deli Cole Slaw
|
397 g
|
0 71279123028 2
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
|
Jul 14
What you should do