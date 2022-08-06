From a hybrid rocket to a solar-powered car, Polytechnique inventions rake in awards

Many students at Montreal's Polytechnique are having a busy summer.

Four teams from the engineering school have won international awards for their prototypes of an electric boat, an electric race car, a hybrid rocket and a solar-powered car – all designed and built in Montreal.

Taking their research out on the road, engineering students raced their Formule Polytechnique high-speed single-seater race car to the Michigan International Speedway, where they won the electric section of the competition at the Formula SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) event.

The Esteban 10 is a solar car that powers itself while cruising in the sun. Even on a cloudy day, a battery under the hood stores the charge – making it even possible for the engineering team to drive their prototype at night.

Polytechnique students won third place in the American solar challenge, held on U.S. roads, and won two prizes. Team member Catherine Vu said they built the prototype outside of class time.

"It's a wonderful team, great dynamics, we're here to have fun and learn about engineering and pushing our limits," she said.

Pushing the limits of gravity, at almost 900 km an hour, the Oronos team launched their Atlas MK2 rocket in New Mexico at The Spaceport America Cup Competition, and came back down to earth with the top prize.

"It's the second time we launched our hybrid rocket, which is a very high-level of complexity about the motor. The last time we launched it was 2019, and we won also in the competition," Audrey Collard-Daigneault, Oronos rocket team captain.

Another winner is the Exocet team, which competed in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge.

Their compact design made from recyclable aluminum is fitted with a clean propulsion system.

"Boat travel and all the shipments made by boat is one of the most polluting aspects. So, basically we try to reduce that environmental impact," said Mathieu Verville, Exocet electric boat director.

The teams showed off their work to some day campers in Montreal last week, who were curious about these inventions.

"I think the race car is very cool, goes very fast, and I like when the car drifts!" said Sedjro-Pharell Koukoui, adding that he never knew electric cars could be so speedy and responsive.

Zakari Oulounis, who worked on that electric race car, was happy to answer questions.

"A lot of questions about the battery, the autonomy, the power we get out of it, the performance of the car, the speed that we can achieve," he said.

Camper Shani Maasa was very impressed by the solar-powered car.

"The Esteban car! It's solar! So cool and powerful too," said Maasa. "I think it's amazing and inspiring, too, for the future."