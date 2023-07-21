iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

From a poutine festival to electronic music: What to do this weekend around Montreal


image.png

Looking to explore Montreal this weekend? All kinds of events are going on, from a poutine festival to electronic music.

Here are a few fun ideas:

Le Grand Poutine Fest

When: Friday – Saturday (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Sunday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Where: Clock Tower Quary, Old-Port of Montreal

Cost: Free entrance

How to get there: Nearest metro is Champ-de-Mars (orange line)

Highlights: Explore what lies beyond the traditional poutine and discover more than 40 unprecedented poutine styles prepared by some of Québec’s greatest chef poutineers.

Avenged Sevenfold + Alexisonfire

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Centre Bell

Cost: Tickets on Evenko starting at around $20

How to get there: Lucien-L'allier (orange line)

Highlights: Avenged Sevenfold performs with special guests Alexisonfire and Kim Dracula

Free Guided Tour of the Quartier des Spectacles

When: Sunday (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Where: Quartier des spectacles

Cost: Free

How to get there: Place des arts (green line)

Highlights: This is a two-hour walking tour by a guide certified by the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ). A pleasant walk in a sometimes unsuspected Montreal, it is aimed at tourists and Montrealers alike.

Palestine Festival

When: Saturday (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Where: Parc Angrignon

Cost: Free

How to get there: Verdun (green line)

Highlights: Come take a peek into the heart of Palestine, from its culture to its unwavering steadfastness in the face of occupation.

Trikk At Piknic Electronik

When: Sunday at 4 p.m.

Where: Jardin Le Petit Prince, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Cost: Tickets starting at $22

How to get there: Jean-Drapeau (yellow line)

Highlights: Piknic Électronik is a weekly electronic music festival which takes place every Sunday during the summer in Montreal. This weekend's performers include Tokimonsta, A-Rock B2B Shaydakiss and Poptrt, as well as Portgual's Trikk. 

Nuits D'Afrique International Festival

When: Ticketed shows all weekend; free shows start Tuesday.

Where: Ticketed shows - Le Gesu, Club Balattou, Le Ministere, Theatre Fairmount. Free shows - Place des Festivals

Cost: Ticketed shows between $15 and $35.

Highlights: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Bianca Rocha, Delgres and others through the weekend.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*