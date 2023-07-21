From a poutine festival to electronic music: What to do this weekend around Montreal
Looking to explore Montreal this weekend? All kinds of events are going on, from a poutine festival to electronic music.
Here are a few fun ideas:
Le Grand Poutine Fest
When: Friday – Saturday (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Sunday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Where: Clock Tower Quary, Old-Port of Montreal
Cost: Free entrance
How to get there: Nearest metro is Champ-de-Mars (orange line)
Highlights: Explore what lies beyond the traditional poutine and discover more than 40 unprecedented poutine styles prepared by some of Québec’s greatest chef poutineers.
Avenged Sevenfold + Alexisonfire
When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Centre Bell
Cost: Tickets on Evenko starting at around $20
How to get there: Lucien-L'allier (orange line)
Highlights: Avenged Sevenfold performs with special guests Alexisonfire and Kim Dracula
Free Guided Tour of the Quartier des Spectacles
When: Sunday (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
Where: Quartier des spectacles
Cost: Free
How to get there: Place des arts (green line)
Highlights: This is a two-hour walking tour by a guide certified by the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ). A pleasant walk in a sometimes unsuspected Montreal, it is aimed at tourists and Montrealers alike.
Palestine Festival
When: Saturday (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Where: Parc Angrignon
Cost: Free
How to get there: Verdun (green line)
Highlights: Come take a peek into the heart of Palestine, from its culture to its unwavering steadfastness in the face of occupation.
Trikk At Piknic Electronik
When: Sunday at 4 p.m.
Where: Jardin Le Petit Prince, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Cost: Tickets starting at $22
How to get there: Jean-Drapeau (yellow line)
Highlights: Piknic Électronik is a weekly electronic music festival which takes place every Sunday during the summer in Montreal. This weekend's performers include Tokimonsta, A-Rock B2B Shaydakiss and Poptrt, as well as Portgual's Trikk.
Nuits D'Afrique International Festival
When: Ticketed shows all weekend; free shows start Tuesday.
Where: Ticketed shows - Le Gesu, Club Balattou, Le Ministere, Theatre Fairmount. Free shows - Place des Festivals
Cost: Ticketed shows between $15 and $35.
Highlights: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Bianca Rocha, Delgres and others through the weekend.