From a poutine festival to electronic music: What to do this weekend around Montreal

Looking to explore Montreal this weekend? All kinds of events are going on, from a poutine festival to electronic music.

Here are a few fun ideas:

When: Friday – Saturday (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Sunday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Where: Clock Tower Quary, Old-Port of Montreal

Cost: Free entrance

How to get there: Nearest metro is Champ-de-Mars (orange line)

Highlights: Explore what lies beyond the traditional poutine and discover more than 40 unprecedented poutine styles prepared by some of Québec’s greatest chef poutineers.

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Centre Bell

Cost: Tickets on Evenko starting at around $20

How to get there: Lucien-L'allier (orange line)

Highlights: Avenged Sevenfold performs with special guests Alexisonfire and Kim Dracula

When: Sunday (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Where: Quartier des spectacles

Cost: Free

How to get there: Place des arts (green line)

Highlights: This is a two-hour walking tour by a guide certified by the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ). A pleasant walk in a sometimes unsuspected Montreal, it is aimed at tourists and Montrealers alike.

When: Saturday (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Where: Parc Angrignon

Cost: Free

How to get there: Verdun (green line)

Highlights: Come take a peek into the heart of Palestine, from its culture to its unwavering steadfastness in the face of occupation.

When: Sunday at 4 p.m.

Where: Jardin Le Petit Prince, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Cost: Tickets starting at $22

How to get there: Jean-Drapeau (yellow line)

Highlights: Piknic Électronik is a weekly electronic music festival which takes place every Sunday during the summer in Montreal. This weekend's performers include Tokimonsta, A-Rock B2B Shaydakiss and Poptrt, as well as Portgual's Trikk.

When: Ticketed shows all weekend; free shows start Tuesday.

Where: Ticketed shows - Le Gesu, Club Balattou, Le Ministere, Theatre Fairmount. Free shows - Place des Festivals

Cost: Ticketed shows between $15 and $35.

Highlights: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Bianca Rocha, Delgres and others through the weekend.