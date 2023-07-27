From comedy to Creole culture, here's what happening in Montreal this weekend
It's the final weekend of the Just for Laughs festival, but no need to be sad because the Fantasia Film Festival continues, the Haitian and Tunisian fests are coming and Poutinefest is back for another weekend.
INTERNATIONAL FIREWORKS
When: Thursday, 10 p.m.
Where: La Ronde and surrounding area
Cost: Free from outside La Ronde. Ticketed prices at the park.
How to watch: Jacques-Cartier Bridge and surrounding areas have the best viewing experience in Montreal.
Highlights: Canada hosts "150 years of passion" with music from the Weeknd, Pierre Lapointe, Celine Dion and others.
JUST FOR LAUGHS
When: Ends Saturday
Where: In and around the Place des Festivals
Cost: Free outdoor show, ticketed venue shows
How to get there: Nearest metro is Place-des-Arts (green line)
Highlights: The biggest comedy festival in the area. This weekend includes Debra DiGiovanni, Hannah Berner and Mae Martin.
LE GRAND POUTINEFEST
When: Friday – Saturday (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Sunday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Where: Clock Tower Quay, Old-Port of Montreal
Cost: Free entrance
How to get there: Nearest metro is Champ-de-Mars (orange line)
Highlights: Explore what lies beyond the traditional poutine and discover more than 40 unprecedented poutine styles prepared by some of Québec’s greatest chef poutineers.
FESTIVAL HAITI EN FOLIE
When: Runs until Sunday
Where: Parc La Fontaine
Cost: Free
How to get there: Nearest metros are Papineau (green line) and Sherbrooke (orange line)
Highlights: A celebration of Haitian culture, music and, of course, food.
JASMIN TUNISIAN FESTIVAL
When: Sunday, 4-11 p.m.
Where: Parc Aime-Leonard (Montreal North)
Cost: Free
How to get there: No. 48 bus from Henri-Bourassa metro (orange line)
Highlights: Tunisian-Canadian rapper Nordo will headline the event featuring other music acts, a fashion show, food and other celebrations of Tunisian culture.
FANTASIA FILM FESTIVAL
When: Running to Aug. 9
Where: Individual films ($13.50), 10 films ($120), 20 films ($210)
How to get there: Theatres are in downtown Montreal. Tickets near Guy-Concordia metro (green line)
Highlights: Generally regarded as the largest and most influential genre film fest in North America.