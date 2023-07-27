iHeartRadio
From comedy to Creole culture, here's what happening in Montreal this weekend


A woman wears a mask as she walks by the Just for Laughs festival at the Quartier du Spectacle in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

It's the final weekend of the Just for Laughs festival, but no need to be sad because the Fantasia Film Festival continues, the Haitian and Tunisian fests are coming and Poutinefest is back for another weekend.

INTERNATIONAL FIREWORKS

When: Thursday, 10 p.m.

Where: La Ronde and surrounding area

Cost: Free from outside La Ronde. Ticketed prices at the park.

How to watch: Jacques-Cartier Bridge and surrounding areas have the best viewing experience in Montreal.

Highlights: Canada hosts "150 years of passion" with music from the Weeknd, Pierre Lapointe, Celine Dion and others.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

When: Ends Saturday

Where: In and around the Place des Festivals

Cost: Free outdoor show, ticketed venue shows

How to get there: Nearest metro is Place-des-Arts (green line)

Highlights: The biggest comedy festival in the area. This weekend includes Debra DiGiovanni, Hannah Berner and Mae Martin.

Full schedule is here.

LE GRAND POUTINEFEST

When: Friday – Saturday (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Sunday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Where: Clock Tower Quay, Old-Port of Montreal

Cost: Free entrance

How to get there: Nearest metro is Champ-de-Mars (orange line)

Highlights: Explore what lies beyond the traditional poutine and discover more than 40 unprecedented poutine styles prepared by some of Québec’s greatest chef poutineers.

FESTIVAL HAITI EN FOLIE

When: Runs until Sunday

Where: Parc La Fontaine

Cost: Free

How to get there: Nearest metros are Papineau (green line) and Sherbrooke (orange line)

Highlights: A celebration of Haitian culture, music and, of course, food.

Full program is here.

JASMIN TUNISIAN FESTIVAL

When: Sunday, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Parc Aime-Leonard (Montreal North)

Cost: Free

How to get there: No. 48 bus from Henri-Bourassa metro (orange line)

Highlights: Tunisian-Canadian rapper Nordo will headline the event featuring other music acts, a fashion show, food and other celebrations of Tunisian culture.

FANTASIA FILM FESTIVAL

When: Running to Aug. 9

Where: Individual films ($13.50), 10 films ($120), 20 films ($210)

How to get there: Theatres are in downtown Montreal. Tickets near Guy-Concordia metro (green line)

Highlights: Generally regarded as the largest and most influential genre film fest in North America.

Full program is here

