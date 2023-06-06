iHeartRadio
From comedy to music, summer festival season heating up in Montreal


The Quartier des spectacles is putting up stages and wiring speakers as summer festival season begins on Friday with "Les Francos" French music festival and then the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

In mid-July, the Just for Laughs (JFL) festival celebrates 41 years of comedy with Russell Peters as part of the 2023 lineup.

"Just being asked to work still, I'd rather do that than any other kind of busy," Peter said humbly about his international success and return to Just for Laughs, where it all began.

"I don't believe I got paid back then, which is why we're here 27 years later because I said, 'You are going to pay!'"

After getting roasted by Peters a fair bit, Just for Laughs Chief Creative Officer Bruce Hills did some name-dropping for this summer's events, including Ali Wong, Anthony Jeselnik, Jonathan Van Ness, and Carlos Ballarta.

Meanwhile, local comic Rachid Badouri has a host of friends on his show July 20.

"We get to spend time, to chill together, and it's a great time!" he said.

With free and ticketed shows indoors and out, organizers promise this festival will be special.

The full JFL lineup is available on the festival's website.  

