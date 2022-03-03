From frigid wind chill to balmy double digits, Montreal is in for a wild ride

Temperatures in Montreal are expected to plunge Thursday night, but by the weekend residents could see double digit highs above the freezing mark and a bit of messy weather.

It is expected to reach -19 C overnight under clear skies with the wind chill making it feel more like -28.

Only a high of 3 C is expected for Saturday, but by Sunday, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 10 C.

A Colorado low is creeping in, however, Saturday night into Sunday and will bring a mix of freezing rain or snow to start before it changes to rain as the temperature warms up later in the day.

Monday's forecast is expected to drop to 1 C.