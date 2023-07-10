From high heat to heavy rain in the Montreal region

After a week of high heat and oppressive humidity, Southwestern Quebec is now facing heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued rainfall warnings that include Montreal, the Eastern townships, and Quebec City regions.

Moisture from a low off the US Northeast is moving north into Southern Quebec, bringing soaking rain.

Montreal is expecting to see about 20 to 40 millimetres of rain through Tuesday morning, however, some areas may see as much as 50 mm with isolated thunderstorms.

The Eastern Townships is expecting between 30 and 60 mm of rain, while the Quebec City region could see as much as 80 mm of rainfall through Tuesday.

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding, as well as pooling and ponding on the roadways.

Conditions will dry out in Montreal for Tuesday afternoon as humidity rises once again. A dry day is expected on Wednesday, but more steady rain is in the forecast for Thursday, along with isolated thunderstorms.