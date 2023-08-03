iHeartRadio
From Osheaga to exotic fruits: Here's what's happening in Montreal


image.jpg

The streets of Montreal will be populated with concertgoers ready to take in Kendrick Lamar, The National and Billie Eilish at Osheaga this weekend, but Parc Jean-Drapeau is not the only event going on in and around the island for the first weekend in August.

OSHEAGA 2023

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Cost: Starting at $159 for a single day pass and $514 for all three days.

How to get there: BIXI stations outside the entrance, nearest metro Jean Drapeau (yellow line).

Highlights: Acts include the Flaming Lips, Rufus du Sol, and Aya Nakamura (Friday); Billie Eilish, The National, and Carly Rae Jepsen (Saturday); and Kendrick Lamar, Kim Petras and Central Cee (Sunday).

Full lineup is here.


 

INTERNATIONAL FIREWORKS

When: Thursday, 10 p.m.

Where: La Ronde and surrounding area

Cost: Free from outside La Ronde. Ticketed prices at the park.

How to watch: Jacques-Cartier Bridge and surrounding areas have the best viewing experience in Montreal.

Highlights: Finland presents "Under Cover" featuring covers of multiple pop hits.

MONTREAL SUMMER SALSA FEST

When: Friday to Sunday

Where: Rialto Theatre

Cost: Starting at $15 for the Friday pre-party to $205 for full event including workshops.

How to get there: Closest metro is Rosemont (orange line), or the Parc Ave. no. 80 bus.

Highlights: First salsa and bachata competition in Montreal with some of the best dancers and troupes in the world.

MONTREAL PRIDE 2023

When: Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 13.

Where: The Village and around the city

Cost: Free and ticketed events.

How to get there: The Village metro stops are Beri-Uqam, Beaudry and Papineau (green line).

Highlights: Opening ceremony Thursday at Jardins Gamelins to the parade on the 13th; there are dozens of events throughout the week.

Full program here.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

When: Runs until Sunday

Where: Parc de West, Verdun (Thursday); Parc Jeanne-Mance, Plateau (Friday); Westmount Park (Saturday and Sunday)

Cost: Free (Donations accepted)

How to get there: Maps of exact park locations found here.

Highlights: Repercussion Theatre presents "Cymbaline," Shakespeare's part historical fiction, part tragedy, party comedy set in Roman-era Britain.

INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF EXOTIC FRUITS

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Parc Frederic Back

Cost: Free

How to get there: Closest metros are D'Iberville and Saint-Michel (blue line).

Highlights: First edition of the festival celebrating exotic fruits, particularly the mango.

LA FOIRE DES VINS ET CIDRES D'ICI

When: Saturday

Where: Atwater Market

Cost: Free entrance. Tasting glasses: $5; Tastings range from $2 to $5.

How to get there: Lionel-Groulx metro (orange or green line)

Highlights: A chance to taste and purchase local wines and ciders. 

MONTREAL HIGHLAND GAMES

When: Sunday

Where: Douglas Hospital Grounds

Cost: Free

How to get there: Free shuttle service from Angrignon metro (green line)

Highlights: Scottish athletics, pipe bands, highland dancing, medieval combat and food. 

ITALFEST MTL

When: Friday to Aug. 20

Where: Little Italy (Petite Italie)

Cost: Free

How to get there: Closest metro is Beaubien (orange line).

Highlights: A two-week festival celebrating Italian food, music and culture. 

List of full events found here.

