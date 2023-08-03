From Osheaga to exotic fruits: Here's what's happening in Montreal

The streets of Montreal will be populated with concertgoers ready to take in Kendrick Lamar, The National and Billie Eilish at Osheaga this weekend, but Parc Jean-Drapeau is not the only event going on in and around the island for the first weekend in August.

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Cost: Starting at $159 for a single day pass and $514 for all three days.

How to get there: BIXI stations outside the entrance, nearest metro Jean Drapeau (yellow line).

Highlights: Acts include the Flaming Lips, Rufus du Sol, and Aya Nakamura (Friday); Billie Eilish, The National, and Carly Rae Jepsen (Saturday); and Kendrick Lamar, Kim Petras and Central Cee (Sunday).

Full lineup is here.





A post shared by OSHEAGA (@osheaga)

When: Thursday, 10 p.m.

Where: La Ronde and surrounding area

Cost: Free from outside La Ronde. Ticketed prices at the park.

How to watch: Jacques-Cartier Bridge and surrounding areas have the best viewing experience in Montreal.

Highlights: Finland presents "Under Cover" featuring covers of multiple pop hits.

When: Friday to Sunday

Where: Rialto Theatre

Cost: Starting at $15 for the Friday pre-party to $205 for full event including workshops.

How to get there: Closest metro is Rosemont (orange line), or the Parc Ave. no. 80 bus.

Highlights: First salsa and bachata competition in Montreal with some of the best dancers and troupes in the world.

A post shared by Adriano & Samantha (@adrianoysamantha)

When: Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 13.

Where: The Village and around the city

Cost: Free and ticketed events.

How to get there: The Village metro stops are Beri-Uqam, Beaudry and Papineau (green line).

Highlights: Opening ceremony Thursday at Jardins Gamelins to the parade on the 13th; there are dozens of events throughout the week.

Full program here.

When: Runs until Sunday

Where: Parc de West, Verdun (Thursday); Parc Jeanne-Mance, Plateau (Friday); Westmount Park (Saturday and Sunday)

Cost: Free (Donations accepted)

How to get there: Maps of exact park locations found here.

Highlights: Repercussion Theatre presents "Cymbaline," Shakespeare's part historical fiction, part tragedy, party comedy set in Roman-era Britain.

A post shared by Repercussion Theatre (@repercussiontheatre)

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Parc Frederic Back

Cost: Free

How to get there: Closest metros are D'Iberville and Saint-Michel (blue line).

Highlights: First edition of the festival celebrating exotic fruits, particularly the mango.

When: Saturday

Where: Atwater Market

Cost: Free entrance. Tasting glasses: $5; Tastings range from $2 to $5.

How to get there: Lionel-Groulx metro (orange or green line)

Highlights: A chance to taste and purchase local wines and ciders.

When: Sunday

Where: Douglas Hospital Grounds

Cost: Free

How to get there: Free shuttle service from Angrignon metro (green line)

Highlights: Scottish athletics, pipe bands, highland dancing, medieval combat and food.

When: Friday to Aug. 20

Where: Little Italy (Petite Italie)

Cost: Free

How to get there: Closest metro is Beaubien (orange line).

Highlights: A two-week festival celebrating Italian food, music and culture.

List of full events found here.

A post shared by italfestMTL (@italfestmtl)