From passion project to computer museum, a tech geek's dream realized

One of Canada's only computer museums is located in Saint-Laurent, Quebec and its founder has saved pieces of history on his own dime.

Elie Karam's passion project is a decade in the making and is located at the Etek Laptop and E.musee Computer Museum.

"My interest was to keep and preserve the history," said Karam.

The museum is filled with computers, accessories and components dating back to the 1970s.

The roughly 500 tech devices mostly come from his personal collection, sourced from around the world.

Almost all of them are fully functional.

"This collection cost me about 120K US money that I put behind it. But when you're passionate about something, you don't really see it," said Karam.

Karam's interest in technology started as a child playing classic video games like Pacman.

As he grew, so did his collection, and his wife now shares his passion.

"He even started in the basement of our house, so the basement was really full before transferring everything here," said Rola Karam.

The collection even includes the Apple Lisa, a rare find for any aficionado.

"I've been offered 10k for it, but I refused because it's a part of my collection, and there's so much memory," said Karam.

The couple hopes the free museum reboots old memories while teaching younger generations about once-groundbreaking technology.