Frost advisories issued for Monteregie, areas north of Montreal


The green bean plants stand tall at Walker Farm in Dummerston, Vt., were covered to protect the plants from the frost on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Environment Canada has issued frost advisories for some regions of Quebec, overnight.

Daytime temperatures are still quite balmy in the Greater Montreal Area for late September but Environment Canada has issued overnight frost advisories for several regions north and southeast of Montreal:

  • Mont-Laurier
  • Mont-Tremblant - Sainte Agathe area
  • Mont-Orford - Lake Memphremagog area
  • Sherbrooke

Temperatures are forecast to drop near the freezing mark or below overnight Tuesday.

People are being advised to take measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees. The frost can also damage some crops.

Environment Canada said it issues the advisories "when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops."

