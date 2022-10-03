Frost expected overnight in and around Montreal

Many Montrealers woke up to frosted windows and frost-covered lawns Monday morning, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark. Expect more of the same coming up Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has reissued frost advisories in and around the city.

Frost advisories extend across parts of Southern Ontario out toward the maritime provinces.

The overnight low in Montreal Monday night is expected to dip to 3 C, three degrees below average. The low in Sherbrooke is expected to drop below the freezing mark, down to -4 C.

However, winds in the coming days will shift to the southwest, bringing milder air into the region this week. High pressure will continue to bring sunshine through Thursday as daytime highs warm close to the 20 C mark.

Showers are expected by Friday, which will cool things off into the Thanksgiving weekend. The daytime high on Saturday is only expected to be in the single digits, and temperatures will remain below the seasonal norm of 14 C through Monday.