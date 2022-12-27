iHeartRadio
Frustration after city charges fee for window paintings at Plaza St-Hubert salon


image.jpg

After years of construction at Plaza St-Hubert and subsequent COVID-19 restrictions, the owners of the Two Horses hair salon thought it was time to spruce up the exterior of their shop with some window paintings.

But much to manager Julia Greco's surprise, those paintings -- which included the salon's name, logo and descriptions of its services -- would be met with nearly $1,000 in fees from the city.

Greco says the charges came despite checking in with the city ahead of time.

"Before painting, we did call the city to find out if we need a permit for this. They let us know that, no, we didn't need a permit at all," Greco told CTV News. "So we went ahead and got our windows painted."

A few weeks later, Greco said a city inspector walked into the salon and told them they did, in fact, need a permit, and that each section of the window is considered a separate sign that comes with its own fee.

"It should be three or four times we'll have to pay the fee of $244," she explained.

Adding to her frustration, Greco says she was then told by a permit officer if they had painted the inside of the window instead of the outside, the permits would not have been necessary.

"What does it change if it's on the outside or on the inside?" Greco said.

No one from the Rosemont--La-Petite-Patrie borough was available to answer that question Tuesday, but the following statement was provided:

"As our borough is concerned about the commercial vitality of Plaza St-Hubert, as soon as possible, at the beginning of January, we will take note of the situation and we will make the necessary verifications. We will then communicate directly with the merchant."

For Greco, it's another example of how businesses along the plaza have been left to fend for themselves.

"Finally we're up and running, the street is back and we have more fees to pay, unfortunately."

She said she plans to contest the fees.

