Frustration growing over slow COVID-19 vaccination roll out in Quebec

With Quebec reporting 48,632 people have received their first vaccine dose, the federal and provincial governments are trading blame over a slow rollout as many Quebecers wait for their shots.

Patrizia di Biase's mother Anotoine Pollice, 97, lives at Maison Herron in Dorval, Que. She tested positive for COVID-19 during the first wave. She had no symptoms, but the family's ordeal throughout the pandemic has not been easy.

"It was just like a roller coaster, up and down, up and down, never knowing what was going to happen," said di Biase. "And now we're finally going straight and it seems like the home stretch."

Her mother got the Moderna vaccine Thursday, but di Biase said it should have happened sooner.

"I think it's taking too long. More people should be vaccinated," she said.

Others in the health-care system have voiced their frustration that second doses were cancelled so that more people could receive their first dose. One nurse told CTV News that she voiced her complaint to her union after learning that her second dose was cancelled without her consent.

"Hopefully they understand the importance of informed consented, misleading information, and that this is not a as simple as just a question of supply and not having the vaccines," said Sarah, who asked that only her first name be used.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said he hopes to have 250,0000 people vaccinated in the province by Feb. 8.

That would account for the majority of residents and staff in long-term care homes.