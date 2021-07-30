Fully vaccinated Quebecers enrolled in vaccine lottery could win a trip to Mexico

Quebecers registered in the province's vaccine lottery have a chance to win additional prizes, the government announced Friday.

Air Canada is now offering potential winners a vacation package to Mexico, as well as travel vouchers to any destination, domestic or international, that the airline flies to -- plus, bonus points for its Aeroplan program.

In addition, Bombardier says it will offer a winner and six guests a 90-minute flight on a world-class business jet, departing from Montreal or Quebec City.

There are certain conditions to win a voyage: those eligible must be vaccinated with doses and register to the contest before Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé applauded the initiative and took the time to remind Quebecers that the province has more than enough vaccine doses available, with or without an appointment.

The government has already announced that adult Quebecers who have receive two doses of a vaccine by Aug. 31 may be eligible to win a grand prize of $1 million, to be drawn on Sept. 3.

Starting Aug. 6, weekly draws of $150,000 will be held among registered adults who have received at least one dose.

Teens aged 12 to 17 who have been vaccinated at least once can enter weekly draws for two $10,000 scholarships.

On Sept. 3, a draw will award 16 scholarships of $20,000 to registered youth who received two doses by Aug. 31.

According to data from the Quebec health department, 1.2 million vaccinated people are already registered for the contest.

Meanwhile, 6.2 million Quebecers aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of a vaccine, 83 per cent of the eligible population, and 4.7 million have received two doses, 63 per cent of the eligible population.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 30, 2021.