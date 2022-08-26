FUN: A bunch of moms hitting their kids

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

If it wasn't for the dedication of their parents, kids wouldn't have the opportunities they have to do the activities or play the sports they love.

My dad drove me around to countless hockey arenas and soccer fields growing up, at some of the worst times you can imagine. Now, I do the same for my kids.

Because of their dedication, Washington Community High School in Washington, IL (outside of Peoria) takes one day at the start of the season to let moms get in on the action.

They get to suit up and tackle their kids!

Favorite night at preseason football practice? Mom's night at Washington. Players' moms learn about equipment, rules, plays... and did we mention they get to tackle their sons? pic.twitter.com/6zpVOERLBG — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) August 12, 2022

