FUN: A Christmas ad that'll 100% make ya cry

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

You're hard pressed at this point to go out and not find something Christmas. You might spot a home here or there, maybe there's already a tree outside the local arena (I'm looking at you Pointe-Claire) or you've noticed the Dollarstore had Christmas items for sale a week before Halloween.

Regardless, "Christmas time" seems to get longer and longer. For many online (or in the UK in general) one of the first true signs of Christmas is the yearly John Lewis Christmas Advert. It's a thing. So much so TV morning shows were having live reactions to this year's video, which by the way does not disappoint. John Lewis & Partners is a brand of high-end department stores operating throughout the UK, but this year's ad isn't selling anything, just offering some hope.

