FUN: A good time with a stranger

Look, it's been a week. Not just here in Montreal but in a lot of places. The world could use some good right about now.

That's why a small one minute segment of a YouTube food critic's video is among the latest viral sensations.

Matt Davies-Binge runs The Food Review Club. During a video taste testing pizza he met a stranger on the street and their interaction just gave everyone a little bit more faith in humanity.