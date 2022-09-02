FUN: A great bee joke
Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.
There are several reasons why this video is so popular online: The girl's smile after joke, the joke itself (would make her dad proud) and her amazing laugh.
Milk Bees 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TC7qxCYRy3— Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) August 31, 2022
Let's hope that if robots do ever try to take over the world they're outfitted with Alexa technology.