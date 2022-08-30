FUN: A great day in Muppet history

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

On August 30, 1975, Jim Henson and his crew filmed the pitch reel for The Muppet Show. Incredibly the show failed at attracting major US networks.

The failed pitch video did give us one of the greatest Muppet clips of all time.

August 30, 1975: Jim Henson and his crew film the pitch reel for The Muppet Show



While the pitch would be unsuccessful with the major networks in the US, it gave us one of the best damn minutes in Muppet History, showing the true comedic genius of Hensonpic.twitter.com/sj37M4djga — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) August 30, 2021

Lew Grade would later approach Henson to produce the show for the British channel ATV.

The Muppet Show went on to become a massive hit, with five seasons, totaling 120 episodes, were broadcast on ATV and other ITV franchises in the United Kingdom and in later first-run syndication in the US/Canada from 1976 to 1981.

It's never fun to get friend-zoned, but to have it down on the big screen at a big screen is worse... Then having it go viral, well, it sucks to be Mark.