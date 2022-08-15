iHeartRadio
FUN: A real family band

Family band

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

One year ago a young man named Ryan decided to start a band but there was one problem: New Zealand was under quarantine and you couldn't do much unless with anyone unless you lived with them.

Ryan lives at home with his parents, so what's a guy to do? He taught his mom Andrea to play the drums and then a few months later dad joined the band on bass. They're now known as the 'Mommas Boy' they're pretty popular on TikTok and have even managed to release an album.

I think we've all been there.

