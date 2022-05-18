FUN: A train with dad joke energy

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

As a dad, I love me a good dad joke. Who doesn't?

We don't know who the conductor of this train is, but his timing is incredible and the kid just trying to talk to his TikTok followers is not impressed.

Speaking of kids, sometimes you really need to explain something to them or they can take it the wrong way.

Take for example the kid in this video, who was told by his dad that Grandpa is in the vase in the living room. Well, he was't buying it and because he was so curious Grandpa is not in the vase in the living room, he's on the floor in the living.