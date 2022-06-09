FUN: A very annoying neighbour

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot. You ever have one of those neighbours who just, you know, won't leave you alone? Always coming over, popping in, and asking for something. What if that annoying neighbour was a large crane that keeps coming back for bread? I'm sure it eventually gets annoying, but it's still pretty awesome.

If you spend as much time on the internet as I do you'll find a pocket you enjoy and will always manage to put a smile on your face. For many (most, all?) it's cute animals. For others, let's just say there's an age gate on those sites. For me, I LOVE construction pranks. The folks working in what can often be fairly dangerous conditions really know how to blow off some steam and have fun with life.