FUN: Always the new guy

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

If you've ever worked retail you know how much it can suck. Sometimes you need to have a little trick to avoid getting yelled at, because even if you're amazing at your job that isn't always enough for some people (Looking at you Karen).

This is a classic and has many others sharing their secrets.



This guy was clearly about to rant about something that made his day go from good to bad. Just as he was about to get into it, his day got worse.