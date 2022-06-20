iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: Celebrating dads, the good and best ones

Baseballdad

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Sunday was Father's Day, so let's start this thing off celebrating the good and best dads of the internet.

@krashawna2 #baseball #dadsoftiktok #dadmoves #fatherandson ? original sound - Krashawna Stepp

There's a chance you've seen the follow letter online. Perhaps it was shared on a Facebook page you follow or maybe you spotted it on Twitter being shared by an account that likes to spread viral posts.

Or, maybe you saw it the first time it went viral. No, not it 2018, in 2015. 

Yes the letter in the once again viral post first surfaced online seven years ago. There was legit news coverage in the Baltimore are and a story featured in the Washington Post. But, is it real? Well... The letter did exist at some point in time. Who wrote it remains a question: an actual angry neighbour or the homeowner themselves? The skepticism began when the home owner opened a GoFundMe shortly after the original photo went viral and raised nearly $50,000 in two days. 

I'll save you the time from having to investigate any further: the chances of it being a legit hate letter are slim to none. 

It's Monday and we've got a short week ahead of us so we'll add a third, yes THIRD, bit of fun to start your week.

Sometimes you just have to take things literally. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*