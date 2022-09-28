FUN: Choose Kindness

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

If you're having a bad day and need something to make you smile I recommend following Isaiah Garza.

He is a designer, philanthropist, entrepreneur, YouTuber, TikToker and an overall awesome dude.

You see Isaiah was once homeless and now he's just trying to change lives by making people smile and making a difference.



This is a debate I have internally almost every time I'm waiting in traffic. Naturally you want to move up every inch as soon as it becomes available... But does it matter? This young woman doesn't think so and is not going to be bother by those who hate her for it.