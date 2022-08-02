iHeartRadio
FUN: Do NOT touch the reins

Reins

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

I'll be the first to admit that if I see an animal, I'm likely going to try and pet it (fun fact they really DO NOT like it when you play with the bomb sniffing dogs at the airport). I wouldn't however grab the reins of a horse I don't know, let alone the reins of horse with one of the Queen's Guards on him. 

Pranking a loved one is always fun because at the end of the day you know that regardless of how mad they get, they'll still love you. This guy uses a window that I guess up until this point is a complete secret to everyone else in the house to make it seem like he's got some kind of twin.

