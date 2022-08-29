iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: Don’t inhale

Drugs

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Thank to the internet, videos that would have been lost forever can live on... forever.

BBC Middle East correspondent Quentin Sommerville has been in some very dangerous situations in his career, but one report that never really made it to air may be what he's best known for.

In 2014 he shared a clip of him struggling to finish his broadcast after he got high and burst into drug-fueled giggles.

Thanks to a Twitter account that likes to rehash old videos Quentin has again gone viral.

Gram was absolutely feeling it.

@molsandgram Gram post edible #haha #feelingit ? original sound - Molly Yrigoyen
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*