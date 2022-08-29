FUN: Don’t inhale

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Thank to the internet, videos that would have been lost forever can live on... forever.

BBC Middle East correspondent Quentin Sommerville has been in some very dangerous situations in his career, but one report that never really made it to air may be what he's best known for.

In 2014 he shared a clip of him struggling to finish his broadcast after he got high and burst into drug-fueled giggles.

Thanks to a Twitter account that likes to rehash old videos Quentin has again gone viral.

BBC reporter Quentin Somerville accidentally gets high from pile of burning heroine, fails to report further pic.twitter.com/ozJj8Ttqzs — A SLICE OF HISTORY (@asIiceofhistory) August 29, 2022

