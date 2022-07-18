iHeartRadio
FUN: Emmanuel chose violence today

KnuckleBumpFarms

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Animal videos are always popular online and this compilation is incredibly popular.

The young woman at Knuckle Bump Farms has been using a TikTok account to post videos educating those who want to watch about the animals on the farm. That's the plan except Emmanuel the Emu, who has become a bit of an internet celebrity, often disrupts it.

Some people make their animals do a trick for their food others just make them sing.

@betch

he looked back like "did i do good?"?? (ig: @sofiaortegan)

? original sound - Betch
