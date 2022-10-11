FUN: Even the doctors were laughing

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

When you go to the doctor you probably don't want them laughing at your problem. But when you swallow a dog toy and sound like this kid you can't really blame them.

Good news, he's ok and they got it out.

This is the best front door bell I've ever seen. It probably sucks to work there though.