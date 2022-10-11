FUN: Even the doctors were laughing
Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.
When you go to the doctor you probably don't want them laughing at your problem. But when you swallow a dog toy and sound like this kid you can't really blame them.
Good news, he's ok and they got it out.
@brownjonathan33 It’s ture I almost die ##Neardeath#f#funny ? original sound - Jonathan Serrano
This is the best front door bell I've ever seen. It probably sucks to work there though.
I’d buy anything from this shop. #TheBeatles— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 10, 2022
