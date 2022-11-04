FUN: F*$% ?

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.



Sibbling, can't live with them and post office refuses to let you mail them to Abu Dhabi. So you're just kind of stuck with them making your life a lot harder, nearly getting you in trouble because THEY can't talk.



Well done boys, well done.