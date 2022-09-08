FUN: FOOTBALL!!!!

iHeartRadio
Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

I don't know if you know this, but the NFL season starts tonight (it being Thursday as I write this). To say people are excited seems to be quite the understatement. 

It does, however, seem that as many people as just happy to have Fantasy Football back. In a video posted online, someone filmed their mom and dad going over a strategy for their Fantasy football draft and then added some music to make it one of the more inspirational videos you'll see today.

Imagine being trapped in an elevator. It's already a situation no one wants to be a part of. Now imagine you're deaf and can't hear the instructions on the emergency line.

