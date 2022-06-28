iHeartRadio
FUN: Fortnite and pizza rolls!

Fortnite kid

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

When you're a kid it doesn't take much to make your day. But for this kid? He's living the dream right now: he's playing Fortnite, his pizza rolls are ready AND he has a new girlfriend.

You go king, you go.

@lexlococo My little brother getting his first girlfriend is a whole vibe. #fyp ? original sound - Lexie LoCoco

When I was a kid I once stuck my finger in a fan. It hurt like hell. It looked a lot like the fan this woman is doing who knows what to get started. Just watching this video gives me flashbacks. I'll buy this woman a new fan myself if it means she just stops doing this.

