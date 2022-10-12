FUN: Getting the band back together

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

If there's one thing the internet loves it's cats. If there's a second thing the internet loves it's making people who feel old feel young again.

So when Blink-182 announced the band was getting back together again (after 10 years) with its classic trio, and did so in their classic and childish way, everyone was transported back to the early 2000s.



And yes, the new tour is coming to Montreal.

I have seen many a goat at many a petting zoo come oh so close to pulling this off, but I've never seen it happen.