iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: Girls supporting girls

download

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Every once in a while you see a situation that just seems off. You may think to yourself, "should I help that person out?" While most people say no and turn the other way, but every once in a while someone steps up and who knows what kind of bad situation they've prevented.

I have mentioned several times during this segment/on this page that I love all animals and if I see a dog I'm going to pet it. It's led to many situations like the one this Amazon delivery guy found himself in. I'll admit I usually dive in much quicker than he did.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*