FUN: He caught the ball and probably a lot more when he got home

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

As a dad I've likely put my kids in hundreds of situations that have probably at some point made my wife's heart stop. My kids learned a rule very early: no matter what, daddy won't drop you.

With that said, not a chance I'm trying this but good on the guy for making the catch. This video of a dad who managed to snag a baseball at the ballpark while holding his kid and leaning over the security railing is splitting the internet with a new debate: Awesome! or Super Dangerous?

You be the judge.

Catch of the year belongs to this dad



"Get a dog they say," is how this Florida woman starts most of her videos, all of which are about the weird/crazy things her dog does.

This week's edition includes her dog's fascination with a turtle that seems to always wonder into their yard.