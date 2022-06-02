FUN: He caught the ball and probably a lot more when he got home
As a dad I've likely put my kids in hundreds of situations that have probably at some point made my wife's heart stop. My kids learned a rule very early: no matter what, daddy won't drop you.
With that said, not a chance I'm trying this but good on the guy for making the catch. This video of a dad who managed to snag a baseball at the ballpark while holding his kid and leaning over the security railing is splitting the internet with a new debate: Awesome! or Super Dangerous?
You be the judge.
"Get a dog they say," is how this Florida woman starts most of her videos, all of which are about the weird/crazy things her dog does.
This week's edition includes her dog's fascination with a turtle that seems to always wonder into their yard.
