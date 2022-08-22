FUN: Helping the kids feel like pros

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

The Little League World Series is going on right now in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It gathers some of the best baseball players in the world who happen to be between the ages of 10 and 12.

Getting a chance to play in the tournament, on live TV, is already a thrill of a lifetime for these kids. For one, his trip to Pennsylvania was made even more special by a Major League pitcher.

Prior to the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox game in Williamsport, Orioles pitcher Dillon Tate met up with some of the kids and asked one of them for an autograph.

getting a player's autograph is special



giving them yours is unforgettable 🧡 pic.twitter.com/bDKJ87CKmr — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 21, 2022

When you get older your eyes just don't work as well as they used to.