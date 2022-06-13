FUN: His name is John Cena, and he's a heck of a guy

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.



WWE Superstar John Cena may have spent most of his career waving his hand in front of his face saying "You can't see me" but when it comes to kids in need he's always around. Cena, who has fulfilled more wishes with the Make-a-Wish Foundation than anyone else (about 700), said he had a couple of days off work when he read about Misha, a non-verbal teen with Down’s Syndrome who is one of his biggest fans. Misha was forced to flee his home in Mariupol when Russia invaded Ukraine. In order to encourage Misha to continue on the journey through Europe his mother told him they were going to meet the master of the five-knuckle-shuffle himself. On June 5, Cena flew to Amsterdam with meet Misha and help his mom keep her word.

Just brilliant. pic.twitter.com/vix2OhkXZs — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 11, 2022

