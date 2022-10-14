FUN: Hit songs you'll likely never hear

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

There is an incredible trend on Tik Tok that allows users to pair with complete strangers and build something incredible. A duet, maybe a full band eventually. Regardless, the end results are almost always amazing and prove that the internet is a truly magical place and there are so many incredibly talented people in the world.

The concept is simple: Someone uploads a video of themselves playing a song or of a cool noise they heard. From there strangers who see the video can add their own little bits to it making some real music magic.







