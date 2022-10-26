FUN: Hold on to your nuts, it's squirrel Olympics time!

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Hold on to your nuts, Mark Rober is back and so are his squirrels.

If you don't know Mark, or his squirrels, he's posted more than one video to YouTube about them. It started with an attempt to stop the squirrels from getting into his birdfeeder while stuck at home during the pandemic. When you're a former NASA engineer and have a lot of time on your hands you can do some amazing things.

A couple more squirrel obstacle couses later, here we are: the newest (and final?) Mark Rober squirrel video.



I don't know anything about Beeple and had never heard of him before seeing this video. If people are willing to pay tons of money for a bad stick man drawing from this guy, more power to the dude who keeps tricking him into drawing them for him.