FUN: How to make pumpkin carving easy

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Halloween is right around the corner, so obviously everyone is getting their pumpkins ready. For as long as I have been alive (38-years) I have never once thought of any of these tips and now I am A: kicking myself because they are so obvious, and 2: grateful for this woman and everything she has just showed me.

protect this woman at all costs!! pic.twitter.com/cLOjwgZgYk — indigebaddie 🪶 (@BeatByBenally) October 21, 2022



I once dropped a class in CEGEP because the teacher's voice put me to sleep (it may have also been the fact it was an 8:00am art history class, but hey). I'm not sure what I would in this class.