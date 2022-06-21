iHeartRadio
FUN: How to NOT save on gas

Gas pump

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Gas is expensive, that's no secret. If you're looking to keep your gas bill low I suggest not taking gas pumping advice from this young woman.

@tyaholix ???? #gaspricesgotmelike #gasprices #fyp??viral ? original sound - ?y

Sometimes for a smile, you just need a good ol' fashioned park prank.

@devin_gammo What would you do !? ??????? #prank #pranks #fyp #foryou @lordm00re ? Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
