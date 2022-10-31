FUN: How to prove an intersection is dangerous

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

It's Halloween today (as I write this) so obviously just about everything related to the non-holiday holiday is trending so let's look for something else to brighten our day.

If there's one thing that is almost a guarantee, if a local news station sends a camera man to an intersection to report on "how dangerous" it is, you will almost ALWAYS get a crash on live TV.

LA News crew does a story about the most dangerous intersection in the area and witnesses an accident live pic.twitter.com/86UFwrJROT — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) March 13, 2022



Everyone loves fun babies and the fun sounds they make. So here's a fun baby making a fun sound.