iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: How to prove an intersection is dangerous


TV Crash

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

It's Halloween today (as I write this) so obviously just about everything related to the non-holiday holiday is trending so let's look for something else to brighten our day.

If there's one thing that is almost a guarantee, if a local news station sends a camera man to an intersection to report on "how dangerous" it is, you will almost ALWAYS get a crash on live TV.


Everyone loves fun babies and the fun sounds they make. So here's a fun baby making a fun sound.

@erickadebard

?? his face when I turn it off.

? original sound - ericka

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*