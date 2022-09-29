FUN: Is that a shark in the middle of your street?

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Pictures and videos of the incredible power of hurricane Ian as it hit parts of Florida have been among the most shared on any platform over the past 24 hours. Some show the complete devastation left by the storm, others show people being tossed around by the high winds. Then you have this video, which may be the most shared of them all.

The clip shows a small shark swimming in the water that was flooded the roads in the community of Devonwood, south of Fort Meyers. It's real (there have been other fakes out there) and no one knows what happened to the shark.

@Gutfeldfox somehow a shark ended up in a Fort Myers neighborhood during Hurricane Ian.. ?? pic.twitter.com/l3WbzgNQHj — Brad Habuda (@BradHabuda) September 28, 2022



You have to give this guy credit. I know if I ever pulled something like this with my mom she would prove to be more dangerous than any hurricane.