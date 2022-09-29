iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: Is that a shark in the middle of your street?


sharkflorida

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Pictures and videos of the incredible power of hurricane Ian as it hit parts of Florida have been among the most shared on any platform over the past 24 hours. Some show the complete devastation left by the storm, others show people being tossed around by the high winds. Then you have this video, which may be the most shared of them all. 

The clip shows a small shark swimming in the water that was flooded the roads in the community of Devonwood, south of Fort Meyers. It's real (there have been other fakes out there) and no one knows what happened to the shark.


You have to give this guy credit. I know if I ever pulled something like this with my mom she would prove to be more dangerous than any hurricane.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*