FUN: It's almost as if everyone predicted this


joshua-hoehne-Lh_sFxD8AkI-unsplash

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

As soon as Elon Musk announced plans to charge people to have a blue verrified check mark next to their name everyone agreed A: It was a bad idea and 2: it would go incredibly poorly very fast.

Well, on Wednesday it came true with fake accounts popping up all over the social media platform pretending to be some very big names making some very big and not true announcements.


There are now two types of check marks and it's up to you, the regular Twitter user to figure out which one is real and which one is paid.

