FUN: It's time to make kids cry for YouTube!
Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.
After a two-year COVID break, Jimmy Kimmel had parents ruin their kids day after Halloween for the fun of us all and YouTube likes.
Arnold Schwarzenegger was on a British radio show recently and told a classic joke, that for some reason no one in the room had heard before.
On a UK radio show, ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER's money making humour isn't picked up by the presenters. pic.twitter.com/gpQiP5AmOa— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) November 2, 2022