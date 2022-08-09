FUN: Making dreams come true... with pasta?

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Roger Federer teamed with pasta company Barilla to produce one of the more heartfelt pasta commercials you'll ever see.

Mainly because it has absoluely NOTHING to do with pasta.

It begins with a clip of then 11-year-old Izyan Ahmad at the 2017 U.S. Open asking Roger Federer is he would continue playing for another 8-9 years so he can have the chance to play him when he turns pro.

Well, five years later Federer has not retired, but time is not slowing and neither is Ahmad. He's now a standout on the junior tour, becoming the No. 1 player in in both singles and doubles in the US.

So with the help of Barilla the pair got to have their dream match... and a plate of pasta at the end.

If you're not watching the Mets this year you're missing out on some fun. The team is really good but also the crews behind the in stadium audio and TV broadcast have been making sure the experience is fun for those who can't be there to witness it live.

Mets closer Edwin Diaz's entrance alone is one of the internet's new viral sensations.