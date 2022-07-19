iHeartRadio
FUN: Making sure everyone has a good time at the concert

wheelchair crowd

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

There are really only two reasons Canadians go viral online: It's cold or we do something nice. Well it's summer so you know this isn't weather related.

At the Ottawa Bluesfest on July 15 there was a young man in a wheelchair off to the side enjoying the Run the Jewels concert. The crowd, described by band member Killer Mike as the "kindest, gentlest mosh pit ever," picked the fan up and helped him crowd surf to the front of the stage. When the guys in Run the Jewels saw what was happening not only did they tell security to help him over the security railing, they then had them bring the young man up on stage for the rest of their concert.

If you had a Nintendo 64 in the 90s you more than likely played Mario 64. If you've ever played the game, or even watched it be played (the game has an incredibly popular speed running community online) you have likely heard the 64 bit game's unique Mario theme.

A clip of two guys recreating the theme has gone viral, and you can see why.

